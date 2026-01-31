British PM's visit to China achieves fruitful results: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:07, January 31, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's official visit to China yielded fruitful results, demonstrating the breadth and depth of cooperation between the two countries, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing that this is the first visit to China by a British prime minister in eight years, and Starmer is also the first leader of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council received by China in 2026.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Starmer on Thursday, during which the two leaders agreed that China and Britain should develop a long-term and consistent comprehensive strategic partnership, turn the vast potential of China-Britain cooperation into real progress, and open up new prospects for China-Britain relations and cooperation, Guo said.

The spokesperson noted that Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Starmer, and China's top legislator Zhao Leji also met with him, during which they exchanged in-depth views on advancing pragmatic cooperation across various fields and restoring exchanges between the legislative bodies of both countries.

Guo said that both sides agreed to establish a high-level China-Britain climate and nature partnership, resume the bilateral high-level security dialogue, and hold a new round of institutional dialogues within the year, such as the strategic dialogue and economic and financial dialogue, and the meeting of the China-Britain Joint Economic and Trade Commission. China will reduce tariffs on imported whisky from Britain from 10 percent to 5 percent, he added.

Both sides agreed they should strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges and facilitate personnel exchanges to deepen mutual understanding and build trust, and in principle agreed to resume normal exchanges between their legislative bodies, Guo said, adding that China welcomes British parliamentarians to visit China more if they so desire and will give positive consideration to visa-free access for British travelers.

During the visit, Premier Li and Prime Minister Starmer jointly witnessed the signing of 12 intergovernmental cooperation documents covering trade, agriculture and food, culture, and market regulation. They also attended the 2026 UK-China Business Council meeting.

The two sides will also hold the first meeting of the China-Britain financial working group and the China-Britain insurance forum, he said.

Guo said it is particularly noteworthy that Starmer has led a delegation of more than 60 important representatives from Britain's business and cultural sectors on this visit to China.

"We have noted that many British netizens regard China as a trustworthy friend and partner," Guo said, adding that China is ready to work with Britain to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and jointly develop a long-term and consistent comprehensive strategic partnership.

