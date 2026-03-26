China-Britain investor forum held in London to deepen cooperation

Xinhua) 09:49, March 26, 2026

Ivan Rogers, former British permanent representative to the European Union, delivers a speech at a China-Britain investor forum in London, Britain, March 24, 2026. A China-Britain investor forum was held in London on Tuesday, bringing more than 100 representatives from government, industry and academia to explore opportunities in deepening bilateral cooperation. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

LONDON, March 25 (Xinhua) -- A China-Britain investor forum was held in London on Tuesday, bringing more than 100 representatives from government, industry and academia to explore opportunities in deepening bilateral cooperation.

Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang made a keynote speech at the conference hosted by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF). He said China's development in building a strong domestic market, cultivating new growth drivers, expanding high-standard opening-up and accelerating green transformation provides new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

Noting that business communities in China and Britain have always been a strong force in promoting bilateral relations, Zheng expressed his hope that business cooperation could expand trade in goods and services, consolidate two-way investment, and enhance third-party market cooperation.

He also encouraged enterprises of both sides to seize opportunities and expand cooperation in green finance, fintech, asset management, insurance and other areas.

Ivan Rogers, former British permanent representative to the European Union, said as China commits to high-quality development and high-level opening up, its prosperity further increases the opportunities for Britain.

With strength in the services sector, such as financial, business, legal, consultancy and educational services, Britain has much to offer to China, he noted.

OMFIF Chairman David Marsh said Britain is in a good position to take the lead in promoting a renewed European-Chinese partnership. Opportunities for deeper China-Britain collaboration lie in many areas, such as finance, artificial intelligence, communications, transport and energy, he added.

Rachel Kyte, British special representative for climate at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, described the fields related to climate and clean energy as increasingly important pillars of the China-Britain relationship. She told Xinhua that the two sides have strengthened technical cooperation in power market reform and the development of battery storage technology.

A participant listens to a keynote speech at a China-Britain investor forum in London, Britain, March 24, 2026. A China-Britain investor forum was held in London on Tuesday, bringing more than 100 representatives from government, industry and academia to explore opportunities in deepening bilateral cooperation. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

The Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) Chairman David Marsh delivers a speech at a China-Britain investor forum in London, Britain, March 24, 2026. A China-Britain investor forum was held in London on Tuesday, bringing more than 100 representatives from government, industry and academia to explore opportunities in deepening bilateral cooperation. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)