China's police chief meets with director general of Britain's national crime agency

Xinhua) 10:37, April 24, 2026

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Graeme Biggar, director general of Britain's National Crime Agency, in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Graeme Biggar, director general of Britain's National Crime Agency, in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang said that China stands ready to work with Britain, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, to deepen practical cooperation in such areas as combating economic and financial crimes, telecom and online fraud, and illegal immigration, as well as carrying out drug control.

The two sides should step up coordination of actions under multilateral frameworks including the United Nations and Interpol, strengthen cooperation on law enforcement capacity building and experience sharing, continuously advance the in-depth development of bilateral law enforcement cooperation, and jointly safeguard the well-being of the two peoples, Wang added.

Biggar said that Britain is ready to maintain close communication with China and jointly elevate the level of bilateral law enforcement cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)