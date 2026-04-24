8 Hong Kong universities secure spots in Asia's top 100 rankings

Xinhua) 15:28, April 24, 2026

HONG KONG, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Eight Hong Kong universities have made it into the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2026, with two flagship local universities retaining top-10 positions in the region.

The University of Hong Kong is placed sixth and the Chinese University of Hong Kong 10th. Also in the elite list are the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (12th), City University of Hong Kong (14th), Hong Kong Polytechnic University (18th) and Hong Kong Baptist University (40th). The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) and Lingnan University have broken new ground with their first-ever top-100 entries, ranking 37th and 84th, respectively.

In a social media post, Christine Choi, secretary for education of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, credited such strong showings to the HKSAR government's sustained resource investment and targeted measures to bolster the city's education competitiveness.

The education bureau will continue to partner with local higher education institutions to solidify Hong Kong's status as an international hub for tertiary education and talent pooling, she said.

John Lee Chi-Kin, president of EdUHK, hailed the university's debut on the ranking as a milestone, underscoring its dedication to impactful research and a vibrant, globalized learning ecosystem.

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings assess universities across 18 indicators covering teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)