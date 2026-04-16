Hong Kong records 17 pct rise in visitor arrivals in Q1

Xinhua) 10:54, April 16, 2026

HONG KONG, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong recorded around 14.31 million visitor arrivals in the first quarter of 2026, a 17 percent year-on-year increase, the Hong Kong Tourism Board said on Wednesday.

Chinese mainland visitor arrivals, the biggest source of arrivals, reached 11.08 million during the period, up 20 percent from the same quarter last year, the board's data showed.

In March alone, the city recorded approximately 4.35 million visitor arrivals, up 14 percent year on year, monthly figures indicated. The tourism board noted that international visitors accounted for a larger share than usual, driven by world-class art events including Art Basel Hong Kong and Art Central.

These major exhibitions attracted art professionals and collectors globally while enriching Hong Kong's cultural and tourism offerings, it said.

Hong Kong also saw steady growth in air capacity in the first quarter, and multiple international cruise liners made port calls. Visitor numbers from long-haul markets rose 19 percent year on year to about 990,000 in the first three months.

Looking ahead, the city will host major events such as the Hong Kong Sevens and the Cheung Chau Bun Festival, which will showcase its vibrant energy and rich cultural heritage through diverse visitor experiences, the board said.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)