Hong Kong marks key education day on safeguarding national security

Xinhua) 13:35, April 16, 2026

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), addresses the opening ceremony for the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, south China, April 15, 2026. The HKSAR held an opening ceremony for the National Security Education Day at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday morning, with more than 2,300 people from all sectors of Hong Kong society in attendance. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

HONG KONG, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) held an opening ceremony for the National Security Education Day at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday morning, with more than 2,300 people from all sectors of Hong Kong society in attendance.

Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, delivered a video address at the ceremony.

He stressed the need to bolster Hong Kong's transition from stability to prosperity with high-level security, and open up new prospects for the "one country, two systems" cause during the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

To support Hong Kong's transition from stability to prosperity with high-level security, it is essential to deeply understand the logic of this transformation and cherish the hard-won situation. It is also essential to stay sober-minded that security is not a once-and-for-all achievement, and remain vigilant against various risks and hidden dangers affecting Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, he said.

Additionally, it is essential to seize strategic opportunities amid the profound changes unseen in a century, align proactively with the national 15th Five-Year Plan, and accelerate high-quality development in Hong Kong. Moreover, joint efforts and guardianship from the entire society are required to pool formidable strength for building a better Hong Kong, he added.

Hong Kong's transition from chaos to order and then to prosperity profoundly demonstrates that development presupposes security. Without security, nothing can be achieved. Only by safeguarding the bottom line of security can we secure development and the future. Hong Kong is a "safe harbor," and a "safe harbor" is a "harbor for development." Security has become Hong Kong's developmental advantage, he noted.

On the new journey of the 15th Five-Year Plan, with the strong support of the motherland, the united efforts of all Hong Kong compatriots, and the guarantee of high-level security, Hong Kong's high-quality development will surely thrive and prosper. The practice of "one country, two systems" will surely forge ahead steadily and soundly, Xia said.

Addressing the occasion, John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, said that amid the accelerated evolution of the profound changes unseen in a century, one must understand and uphold the holistic approach to national security, be prepared to deal with worst-case scenarios, firmly fulfill the constitutional responsibility of safeguarding national security, continuously consolidate the national security defense line, unswervingly develop high-level security, and ensure the steady and long-term practice of "one country, two systems."

Heads of central government organs stationed in Hong Kong attended the opening ceremony.

Students attending the opening ceremony for the National Security Education Day visit an exhibition in Hong Kong, south China, April 15, 2026. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) held an opening ceremony for the National Security Education Day at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday morning, with more than 2,300 people from all sectors of Hong Kong society in attendance. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)