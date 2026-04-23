HK financial secretary calls for closer Asia-Oceania market alignment to draw global capital

Xinhua) 13:28, April 23, 2026

HONG KONG, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Stock exchanges across Asia and Oceania should build a more coordinated and unified market to boost their appeal to international capital, Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said on Wednesday.

Chan made the remarks at the 40th General Assembly of the Asian and Oceanian Stock Exchanges Federation.

Hosted by the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), the three-day gathering brought together more than 100 representatives from 18 bourses to discuss deepening cross-border connectivity, enhancing market liquidity and strengthening resilience.

In his keynote address, Chan said together, the federation's 17 members represent roughly one-third of global market capitalization and more than half of the world's listed companies, adding that for many global funds, navigating across these markets remains complex and unfamiliar when approaching them one by one.

"Our diversity is our strength, but only if we build the bridges that turn complexity into seamless accessibility," he noted.

"With global capital pivoting towards Asia, exchanges across our region have a unique opportunity to strengthen cross-market connectivity ... By working together, we can create richer product ecosystems, advance market access and develop efficient infrastructure that helps build liquidity within Asia," said HKEX Chairman Carlson Tong.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Y Chan said the HKEX is focused on developing the right products, platforms and partnerships that make two-way access easier and more meaningful for investors and issuers across the region, in a joint effort to advance Asia's financial markets.

The federation aims to facilitate information exchange and cooperation among member exchanges to drive the development of regional securities markets.

Its 41st general assembly will be held in Beijing in 2027, hosted by the National Equities Exchange and Quotations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)