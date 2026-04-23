Bamboo shoot breaking ground
(People's Daily App) 15:55, April 23, 2026
Captured over five days and four nights, this time-lapse reveals the powerful force of bamboo shoot sprouting through soil. Watch the growth that makes this remarkable plant so unstoppable.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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