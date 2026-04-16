Bamboo competition in SW China's Yunnan showcases industry vitality

People's Daily Online) 16:39, April 16, 2026

As part of a conference on the high-quality development of the Qiong bamboo industry, a bamboo competition was held in Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Bamboo growers from 10 towns and townships across the county brought their bamboo stalks and bamboo shoots to take part in the event.

As part of a conference on the high-quality development of the Qiong bamboo industry, a bamboo competition is held in Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Daguan county)

Luo Jianhao, a bamboo farmer, was the standout winner of the competition. His entry featured a Qiong bamboo stalk with a diameter of 3.54 centimeters and a bamboo shoot weighing 0.56 kilograms. Luo manages more than 20 mu (1.33 hectares) of Qiong bamboo, and in 2025 alone earned a net income of over 100,000 yuan (about $14,666) from the bamboo industry.

The bamboo shoot-peeling competition was equally intense, with contestants' fingers flying as fresh shoots were stripped of their husks one by one. The team from Mugan town took first place by peeling 30.52 kilograms of bamboo shoots in just 10 minutes.

As part of a conference on the high-quality development of the Qiong bamboo industry, a bamboo competition is held in Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Daguan county)

In 2025, the Qiong bamboo planting area in the county reached 1.02 million mu, holding over 70 percent of the world's total. The comprehensive output value of the bamboo industry in the county exceeded 3.1 billion yuan, benefiting 190,000 local villagers.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)