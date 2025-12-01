Trending in China | Sichuan bamboo fishing rods: The art of angling
Sichuan bamboo fishing rods, a traditional craft from southwest China's Sichuan Province, are made using rare arrow bamboo and a meticulous process that includes straightening, sanding, binding and shaping the rod tip. When cast, the rod bends gracefully like a crescent moon, adding to its aesthetic. This craftsmanship is listed as part of Sichuan's sixth batch of provincial intangible cultural heritage.
