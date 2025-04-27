Bamboo shoot harvest underway in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 14:07, April 27, 2025

Photo shows freshly peeled bamboo shoots in Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xian)

The harvest season for Qiong bamboo shoots has arrived in Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In Xisha village, Mugan town, farmers are busy gathering the shoots.

Since 2018, Daguan county has used its rich bamboo resources to make the bamboo industry a key driver of green development and rural revitalization.

According to the county's bamboo industry development center, Daguan now has 1.02 million mu (68,000 hectares) of Qiong bamboo — more than 70 percent of the world's total — earning it the title of China's "hub of Qiong bamboo."

The county produces 52,900 tonnes of bamboo shoots and 56,400 tonnes of bamboo annually, with the industry's total output value reaching 2.8 billion yuan ($384 million) and benefiting 190,000 people.

Farmers harvest bamboo shoots in Xisha village, Mugan town, Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xian)

A farmer harvests bamboo shoots in Xisha village, Mugan town, Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xian).

Photo shows freshly harvested bamboo shoots in Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xian)

Photo shows freshly peeled bamboo shoots in Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Hu Shengyu)

Photo shows freshly harvested bamboo shoots in Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xian)

Farmers smile as they display freshly harvested bamboo shoots in Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Hu Shengyu)

