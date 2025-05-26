Chinese town taps bamboo to fuel eco-friendly manufacturing

Photo shows bamboo forests in Guangde, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

What comes to mind when you think of bamboo products? Bamboo chopsticks, mats, fans — or perhaps something else?

In Guangde, east China's Anhui Province, the remarkable versatility of bamboo is transforming perceptions of the traditional industry. Everyday items such as straws, keyboards, computer mice and razors, once made from plastic, are now being crafted from bamboo. The potential uses for this sustainable material are broader than ever imagined.

Situated at the intersection of eight counties in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, Guangde boasts nearly 1 million mu (66,667 hectares) of bamboo forests, earning it the nickname "China's Bamboo Town."

In Dongting township, locals make full use of the region's abundant bamboo. From cultivation to production and sales, a thriving processing chain has developed. The township is home to four major bamboo processing enterprises and more than 50 workshops, generating an annual output of 1.3 billion yuan ($179 million) and providing jobs for over 2,000 local residents.

A bamboo weaving artisan crafts products by hand. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

A bamboo bag on display. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Photo shows a tearoom furnished with bamboo tables and chairs. (People's Daily Online/Miao Zijian)

Photo shows lifelike animal ornaments made from bamboo shoot sheaths. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Photo shows a Bluetooth-enabled bamboo keyboard and mouse. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

