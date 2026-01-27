Annual output value of China's bamboo industry tops 520 bln yuan

January 27, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's bamboo industry has achieved an annual output value of over 520 billion yuan (about 74.4 billion U.S. dollars), with more than 15,000 types of bamboo products available, National Forestry and Grassland Administration data showed on Tuesday.

Under the three-year action plan to accelerate replacing plastic with bamboo, the government has implemented supportive policies to foster industrial clustering, according to the administration.

Currently, China has more than 10,000 bamboo processing enterprises, supporting employment for over 29 million people along the entire industrial chain.

China contains nearly 8 million hectares of bamboo forests, producing 150 million tonnes of bamboo annually.

During the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), the country aims to further improve its policy support to boost the circular economy and deepen integration of technological and industrial innovation to build competitive bamboo industrial clusters, the administration noted.

