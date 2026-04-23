Home>>
GraphicAnalysis: Chinese manufacturing behind robots
(Global Times) 16:47, April 23, 2026
Chinese manufacturing behind robots Infographic: GT
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Humanoid robots become a new symbol of China's technological prowess
- Humanoid robot deployed in convenience store in Beijing
- A glimpse inside a robot training school in E China's Anhui
- Are Chinese robots 'only able to dance and run'?
- Who has the best marathon style?
- Running to the future, China's robo-athletes showcase industrial capability
- Inside China's smart factory, machines think and see
- Tianjin hospital applies robots to minimally invasive surgery
- Unitree's humanoid robot breaks human 1,500-meter world record in Beijing robot half marathon qualifying
- Beyond just finishing, robots outpace human runners at Beijing E-Town half-marathon
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.