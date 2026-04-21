Running to the future, China's robo-athletes showcase industrial capability

Xinhua) 15:20, April 21, 2026

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- From choreographed Spring Festival Gala performances to steady runs in outdoor marathons, China's humanoid robots are moving beyond controlled demonstrations into more demanding real-world environments, offering a telling glimpse of the sector's technical advances and a visible tip of the country's broader industrial ascent.

At the 2026 Beijing E-Town half-marathon on Sunday, a humanoid robot named "Flash" from Shenzhen Honor Smart Technology Development Co., Ltd. finished ahead of all human runners, claiming victory in 50 minutes and 26 seconds in autonomous navigation mode and bettering the human world record of 57 minutes and 20 seconds set by Ugandan star Jacob Kiplimo at the Lisbon Half Marathon in March this year.

The result marked a stark contrast with the inaugural race a year earlier, when humanoid robot Tiangong Ultra won in 2 hours, 40 minutes, and 42 seconds. In that edition, only six of 20 competing teams completed the course.

While last year most teams aimed merely to complete the distance without falling, this year's entrants were largely designed and tuned to push towards human peak speeds, underscoring how quickly performance and reliability in China's humanoid robotics sector have advanced within a year.

Staging such a race may appear to serve little immediate purpose at first, but at its core, the event tests a broader proposition -- that by designing an ostensibly "non-utilitarian" extreme scenario, it is possible to mobilize capital, talent and engineering resources at scale to channel industrial capacity into frontier technologies.

"Humanoid robots are not yet truly commercialized, so it is difficult for market demand to directly define requirements such as joint cooling or endurance, as it does in the electric-vehicle industry," noted Shao Yuanxin, founder and chief operating officer of Robstride Dynamics, a domestic integrated joint manufacturer.

In extreme sports scenarios, developers are using competition to drive algorithmic optimization, and the technical validation conducted during and after competition will increasingly feed into real-world deployments, accelerating the transition from experimental systems to practical applications.

Off the track, an industrial pathway is taking shape in China at an accelerating speed, from technology R&D to scaled manufacturing, and from laboratory validation to deployment in real-world settings.

In recent years, China has stressed technological self-reliance and forward-looking planning for emerging industries, identifying the robotics industry as a key frontier for capturing future technological high ground. The 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) further embeds the sector within core strategic industrial development, while local governments have also stepped up targeted efforts to accelerate the transition from laboratory research to real-world applications.

Market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasts that global shipments of humanoid robots will exceed 510,000 units by 2030, implying a compound annual growth rate of nearly 95 percent.

Official data released on Tuesday showed that in the first quarter, China's adoption of new technologies such as artificial intelligence accelerated across the electronics and consumer goods industries, with industrial robot output surging 33.2 percent year on year.

Li Yechuan, chief engineer at the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, said China's supportive measures now extend beyond funding, talent, and spatial planning to the creation of a more enabling environment for innovation.

This year's half-marathon camp also featured a notable presence of young participants. Student teams from leading universities, including Peking University, Beihang University, Fudan University, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and Hebei University of Technology, took part in the competition.

Many robotics companies were willing to lend humanoid robots -- some valued at hundreds of thousands of yuan -- to student teams free of charge, in a bid to support broader participation from startups and university groups and to nurture the next generation of robotics talent.

During the race, Zhao Mingguo, a researcher at Tsinghua University's Department of Automation, told business news network Yicai that the participant base has broadened beyond traditional robotics firms to include companies from the automotive and smartphone industries.

These large players, he noted, bring systematic management experience and the capacity for large-scale investment, signaling that the broader industrial ecosystem is evolving in a more mature direction.

This, he added, also underscores the rapid pace of iteration in China's robotics sector, suggesting that once a clear objective is set, the domestic industry has the capacity to execute and deliver at speed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)