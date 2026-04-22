Humanoid robot deployed in convenience store in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:27, April 22, 2026

A humanoid robot grabs a grilled sausage at a convenience store in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, April 22, 2026. An embodied large model robot has recently been deployed in a convenience store in Haidian District to provide regular service. The robot is responsible for greeting customers, answering product inquiries, providing promotion information, and delivering goods. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A humanoid robot grabs a bottle of beverage at a convenience store in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, April 22, 2026. An embodied large model robot has recently been deployed in a convenience store in Haidian District to provide regular service. The robot is responsible for greeting customers, answering product inquiries, providing promotion information, and delivering goods. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Customers purchase goods by interacting with a humanoid robot at a convenience store in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, April 22, 2026. An embodied large model robot has recently been deployed in a convenience store in Haidian District to provide regular service. The robot is responsible for greeting customers, answering product inquiries, providing promotion information, and delivering goods. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A humanoid robot works at a convenience store in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, April 22, 2026. An embodied large model robot has recently been deployed in a convenience store in Haidian District to provide regular service. The robot is responsible for greeting customers, answering product inquiries, providing promotion information, and delivering goods. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A humanoid robot prepares to grab the goods ordered by customers through a tablet computer at a convenience store in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, April 22, 2026. An embodied large model robot has recently been deployed in a convenience store in Haidian District to provide regular service. The robot is responsible for greeting customers, answering product inquiries, providing promotion information, and delivering goods. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A humanoid robot works at a convenience store in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, April 22, 2026. An embodied large model robot has recently been deployed in a convenience store in Haidian District to provide regular service. The robot is responsible for greeting customers, answering product inquiries, providing promotion information, and delivering goods. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member disinfects the gripper of a humanoid robot at a convenience store in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, April 22, 2026. An embodied large model robot has recently been deployed in a convenience store in Haidian District to provide regular service. The robot is responsible for greeting customers, answering product inquiries, providing promotion information, and delivering goods. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A humanoid robot passes a bottle of beverage to a customer at a convenience store in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, April 22, 2026. An embodied large model robot has recently been deployed in a convenience store in Haidian District to provide regular service. The robot is responsible for greeting customers, answering product inquiries, providing promotion information, and delivering goods. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member works with a humanoid robot at a convenience store in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, April 22, 2026. An embodied large model robot has recently been deployed in a convenience store in Haidian District to provide regular service. The robot is responsible for greeting customers, answering product inquiries, providing promotion information, and delivering goods. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)