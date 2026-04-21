Who has the best marathon style?
(People's Daily App) 16:43, April 21, 2026
Humanoid robots raced alongside 12,000 human participants in the 2026 Beijing E-Town Half Marathon on Sunday. More than 100 robot teams competed, testing their technological capabilities and showcasing a range of creative designs. While the robots aim for speed, their unique shapes and performances attracted attention from spectators.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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