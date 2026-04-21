Who has the best marathon style?

(People's Daily App) 16:43, April 21, 2026

Humanoid robots raced alongside 12,000 human participants in the 2026 Beijing E-Town Half Marathon on Sunday. More than 100 robot teams competed, testing their technological capabilities and showcasing a range of creative designs. While the robots aim for speed, their unique shapes and performances attracted attention from spectators.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)