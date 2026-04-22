A glimpse inside a robot training school in E China's Anhui
An embodied intelligent robot pours water from a teapot under a robot trainer's guidance at a standardized robot training facility in Yushan district, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Ximeng)
Embodied intelligent robots at a technological innovation center in Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province, are learning to plug and unplug electrical appliances, tidy clothes and pour water from a teapot.
The training takes place at a standardized robot training facility operated by a Ma'anshan-based startup specializing in intelligent technology.
The facility is located in Turing Town, an artificial intelligence-focused industrial hub in the economic development zone of Yushan district, Ma'anshan.
Functioning as a specialized training school for robots, the facility helps robots accumulate operational experience and refine their capabilities in simulated real-world environments, including industrial, residential, retail and office settings.
The facility uses its own platforms, including the BRIC Robo data collection system and the Blink data management platform, to collect detailed sensor data from each robot's activities.
The data is then processed through quality control, anonymization and labeling workflows to generate high-quality AI training datasets.
These datasets are critical for advancing embodied AI models, enabling robots to transition from basic task execution to autonomous, high-quality performance.
The first phase of the school is fully operational, and the second phase is expected to enter operation in the second quarter of this year.
The school has already supplied high-quality data to leading industry players, said Wang Yang, who oversees the facility's first phase.
The school is set to scale up production, ensuring trained robots can seamlessly take on real-world assignments, Wang added.
An embodied intelligent robot performs household chores under a robot trainer's guidance at a standardized robot training facility in Yushan district, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Ximeng)
Multiple embodied intelligent robots undergo training inside a "classroom" at a standardized robot training facility in Yushan district, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Ximeng)
An embodied intelligent robot repeatedly practices movements under a robot trainer's guidance at a standardized robot training facility in Yushan district, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Ximeng)
An embodied intelligent robot learns to scan QR codes on goods under a robot trainer's guidance at a standardized robot training facility in Yushan district, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Ximeng)
An embodied intelligent robot repeatedly practices movements under a robot trainer's guidance at a standardized robot training facility in Yushan district, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Ximeng)
An embodied intelligent robot repeatedly practices movements under a robot trainer's guidance at a standardized robot training facility in Yushan district, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Ximeng)
An embodied intelligent robot repeatedly practices movements under a robot trainer's guidance at a standardized robot training facility in Yushan district, Ma'anshan, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Ximeng)
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