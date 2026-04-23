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Color Hunting in Gulangyu
By Zhang Wenjie, Sheng Chuyi, Panagiota Ntourma (People's Daily Online) 08:29, April 23, 2026
Gulangyu Island in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, is bursting with poetic colors this spring. Join Panagiota Ntourma from People's Daily Online as she explores the island on a vibrant color-hunting adventure!
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)
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Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.