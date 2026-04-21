Second Chinese-built large cruise ship to sail soon

17:01, April 21, 2026 By QIU QUANLIN in Guangzhou ( China Daily

Adora Cruises, a Chinese flagship cruise company, unveiled its latest products and inaugural itineraries for its second Chinese-built large cruise ship in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province, on Monday, aiming to further promote cruise culture and expand its presence in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The ship, Adora Flora City, will depart from Guangzhou Nansha International Cruise Home Port for its five-night maiden voyage, calling at Hong Kong and Chan May, Vietnam, the company said.

Ticket sales will open in late May, with the exact date of the maiden voyage yet to be announced.

"We will continue to deepen our strategy by integrating cruise experience and traditional Chinese culture," said Chen Ranfeng, CEO of Adora Cruises.

As the sister ship to Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Flora City is 341 meters long, with 2,130 cabins and capacity for up to 5,232 guests.

"For Adora Flora City, we have meticulously refined our products with more vibrant experiences, bringing fabulous cruise vacations to more travelers at home and abroad," Chen said.

The ship will feature a sleeker profile, larger public spaces, upgraded technology and enhanced onboard experiences, according to Chen.

The inaugural season will include four — and five-night sailings to Hong Kong and Vietnam, an overnight Hong Kong sailing, and an eight-night itinerary visiting Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei.

A 16-night voyage will, for the first time, take guests across six Southeast Asian countries — Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The ship boasts 28 restaurants and bars, a theater, shopping areas, art spaces, wellness facilities and family-friendly amenities.

"True to its name, the ship uses flowers and more than 400 floral-inspired artworks to highlight its theme across the hull, cabins and public areas, presenting a brand-new plaza on board," said Guo Jia, assistant vice-president of product and guest experience at Adora Cruises.

Smart and artificial intelligence technologies, along with richer Chinese cultural elements, will be incorporated into dining, entertainment and services, delivering a more distinct onboard experience for guests of all ages, Guo said.

Currently, Adora Cruises operates three large cruise ships: Adora Magic City, Adora Mediterranea, known as the "Ship of Art", and Piano Land under the Astro Ocean Cruise brand.

The company's route network covers eastern, southern and northern parts of the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, enabling year-round operations from multiple home ports.

Adora Flora City is scheduled for delivery in November, the company said.

The delivery and operation of the ship is seen as an important step in deepening the company's presence in the Greater Bay Area, allowing more travelers to enjoy high-quality cruise vacations closer to home.

Since opening in 2016, Nansha International Cruise Home Port, located in the heart of the Greater Bay Area, has become one of the most densely networked and diverse cruise ports in South China in terms of international routes and destinations.

Over the past decade, the Nansha port has handled nearly 500 cruise ships and processed more than 2 million passengers, with routes mainly covering Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Hong Kong.

To boost its presence in the Greater Bay Area, Adora Cruises also announced in early April that the Adora Magic City, will operate international cruise routes for the first time this summer, with Shenzhen as its home port.

Adora Magic City will depart from Shenzhen international cruise home port from Aug 13 to Sept 16, operating several international cruise voyages.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)