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World's largest pure electric container ship begins maiden voyage
(People's Daily App) 16:04, April 16, 2026
China's first 10,000-ton-class pure electric smart container ship Ning Yuan Dian Kun sets sail on April 15, 2026 from the Beilun port area of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port to Zhapu Port in Jiaxing, East China's Zhejiang Province. Pure electric means the vessel is powered entirely by batteries and electric motors, with no fuel engine used for propulsion, unlike broader electric ships that may include hybrid systems.
(Video source: Ningbo Evening News)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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