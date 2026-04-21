Cambodia encourages entrepreneurs, investors to join China International Import Expo in November

Xinhua) 15:46, April 21, 2026

PHNOM PENH, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia has encouraged businesspeople, entrepreneurs and investors to attend the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held in November in east China's Shanghai, the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.

"The CIIE is a major business event in China and an important business platform for international trade cooperation, investment and business partnership between all participating countries and China," the ministry said in an announcement.

The exposition will feature country pavilions, including the Cambodia Pavilion, which will once again be designed and constructed by the Ministry of Commerce, it added.

"In addition, the event will contain a wide range of commercial booths showcasing medical equipment, healthcare products, automobiles, technical equipment, general consumer goods, agricultural products, trade in services and innovation products," the announcement said.

"A variety of business forums will also be held on the sidelines of the expo," it added.

The announcement said businesspeople, entrepreneurs, and investors are invited to join and showcase their products and services at the forthcoming exposition.

Cambodian Ministry of Commerce's Secretary of State and spokesperson Penn Sovicheat said the Southeast Asian country has taken part in the CIIE every year.

"The expo gives a good opportunity for international companies to showcase their products and services to potential Chinese consumers and investors," he told Xinhua.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)