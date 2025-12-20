CIIE U-Fair kicks off in China's Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:10, December 20, 2025

A man visits the CIIE U-Fair in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 19, 2025.

The CIIE U-Fair, an extension of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for individual consumers, kicked off here on Friday.

Dubbed a "mini CIIE", the U-Fair's offerings include food, home appliances, automobiles, beauty products, and health science products. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors talk with a staff member at the CIIE U-Fair in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 19, 2025.

Visitors taste salmon from Chile at the CIIE U-Fair in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 19, 2025.

Visitors learn makeup skills at the L'Oreal stand at the CIIE U-Fair in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 19, 2025.

