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Iran partially reopens airspace -- aviation authority
(Xinhua) 16:11, April 18, 2026
TEHRAN, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Iran has partially reopened its airspace and some airports, local media reported on Saturday, citing its aviation authority.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)
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