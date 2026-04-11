U.S. delegates for talks with Iran land in Pakistan

Xinhua) 13:59, April 11, 2026

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Islamabad on Saturday for talks with Iran, according to sources.

The delegation was received by Pakistani senior officials at the Nur Khan airbase.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is about to land at the airport shortly, according to sources.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)