Trump "optimistic" on peace deal with Iran despite strained ceasefire: report

Xinhua) 10:41, April 10, 2026

A demonstrator holds placards in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was "very optimistic" a peace deal with Iran was within reach as Vice President JD Vance is prepared to head to Pakistan for talks aimed at ending the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, according to an NBC News report.

Iran's leaders "talk much differently when you're at a meeting than they do to the press. They're much more reasonable," Trump said during a phone interview with NBC News.

"They're agreeing to all the things that they have to agree to," he claimed. "If they don't make a deal, it's going to be very painful."

Trump said he had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and noted that the Israelis were "scaling back" operations in Lebanon.

"I spoke with Bibi (Netanyahu) and he's going to low-key it. I just think we have to be sort of a little more low-key," he said.

Israel and Lebanon will start their first round of direct negotiations next week in Washington, D.C., with the United States, Israel and Lebanon represented at the ambassadorial level, online U.S. media outlet Axios reported Thursday, citing a senior Israeli official.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf have stressed that stopping attacks on Lebanon is an integral part of the ceasefire reached between the United States and Iran.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)