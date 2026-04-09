White House says Vance to lead U.S. team in talks with Iran

Xinhua) 13:41, April 09, 2026

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Vice President JD Vance will lead the U.S. team to attend in-person peace negotiations with Iran in Pakistan, which is expected to begin on Saturday morning, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday.

President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner will accompany Vance in the talks, Leavitt said at a White House press briefing.

Pakistan has proposed hosting talks between U.S. and Iranian negotiators in Islamabad as early as Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)