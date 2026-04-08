Commentary: A step back from war, but a long road to peace

Xinhua) 13:46, April 08, 2026

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- A collective sigh of relief swept the globe as the United States and Iran pulled back from the brink of full-scale war, committing to two weeks of high-stakes negotiations.

Yet beneath this temporary respite lie formidable challenges ahead. The ultimate success of these talks will hinge on whether the United States and Israel will demonstrate a genuine commitment to peace.

At the core of the current crisis is the unlawful use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, contravening established principles of international law.

Over the past 40 days, the world has been forced to bear witness to the brutal toll of war -- a devastating loss of life, the obliteration of vital infrastructure, and an unchecked rise of oil prices, sending shockwaves through global energy markets and threatening economic stability across continents.

History has proven time and again that military force never yields lasting solutions. Instead, it fuels deeper animosity, widens existing divides, and ignites a self-perpetuating cycle of violence. The sole path to enduring stability and peace lies in political resolution and meaningful negotiation.

During this critical two-week window, the United States and Israel must honor their commitments and refrain from further military escalation against Iran. Any breach of trust would only compound the profound difficulties of this crisis, fatally undermining the prospects for a lasting peace.

It is imperative that the international community remains engaged, advocating for sincere negotiations. Securing a permanent resolution from this temporary cessation of hostilities necessitates a profound commitment from all sides to prioritize a diplomatic outcome over military escalation.

Since the outbreak of hostilities, China has maintained an objective, impartial, and balanced stance, working tirelessly to facilitate a ceasefire. Recently, China and Pakistan jointly proposed a five-point initiative, a framework that reflects a broad international consensus on de-escalation and conflict resolution.

Peace is hard-won, and consensus is precious. The commencement of these talks represents a victory of rationality over recklessness. But the true triumph lies in abandoning the "law of the jungle," upholding multilateralism, respecting international law, and observing the fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

Only through these concerted efforts can the world dispel the dark clouds of war and safeguard peace and stability, both within the region and across the globe.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)