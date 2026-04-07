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China urges parties to ease Iran situation after U.S. sets deadline for Iran to make a deal
(Xinhua) 16:14, April 07, 2026
BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The prolonged war and escalating conflict do not serve anyone's interest, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday, calling on all parties to play a constructive role in easing the Iran situation and promoting peace talks.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press conference when responding to a question on U.S. President Donald Trump saying on Monday that Iran could be "taken out" in one night and that night "might" be Tuesday evening, the deadline Trump set for Iran to make a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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