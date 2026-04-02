China urges ceasing military operations following U.S. threat to hit Iran "extremely hard"

Xinhua) 16:07, April 02, 2026

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China again urges the parties involved in the Iran war to immediately cease military operations and start the peace talk process as soon as possible, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing after U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday night local time threatened to hit Iran "extremely hard over the next two to three weeks," a timeline he has recently set for ending the monthlong war.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)