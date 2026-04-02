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U.S.-Israeli illegal military operations against Iran root cause of blocked navigation in Strait of Hormuz: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:13, April 02, 2026
BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The root cause of obstruction of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is the U.S.-Israeli illegal military operations against Iran, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing that only by achieving a ceasefire, and realizing peace and stability in the Gulf region can the safety and smooth traffic flow in international shipping routes be fundamentally ensured.
She added that all parties should work together to de-escalate the situation and prevent further impact of regional turbulence on the global economy and energy security.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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