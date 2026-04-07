China rebukes former U.S. ambassador to China for remarks about Iran, Venezuela

Xinhua) 16:43, April 07, 2026

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday rebuked former U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns over his comments regarding China's position on Iran and Venezuela.

"China has noted the relevant remarks," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing.

She said the facts and merits in terms of the situation concerning Iran and Venezuela are very clear, and so is China's position.

Mao noted that ignoring the root causes of these issues, Burns has chosen to point the finger at China, distorting and smearing China's fair and objective stance for peace through the lens of U.S. hegemonic thinking, and maliciously attempting to drive a wedge between China and the countries concerned.

"Such remarks are clearly made with ulterior motives," Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)