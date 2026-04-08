China urges immediate end to military operations regarding Iran conflict

Xinhua) 08:34, April 08, 2026

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The top priority is to bring an immediate end to the military operations and return to dialogue and negotiation, so as to fundamentally resolve the issues and restore peace and stability in the Gulf region, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday regarding the Iran situation.

Weeks into the Iran conflict, the two sides continue to exchange military strikes. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz drew widespread concern. There is a growing call for a ceasefire and safe passage. The United States and Iran have exchanged some tough rhetoric over the past few days. Sources say the two sides might reach a ceasefire deal.

The situation in the Middle East continues to worsen and the military conflict is still escalating, hitting the world economy and energy security and drawing deep concerns from the international community, Mao said at a regular news briefing.

Since the conflict began, China has held an objective, just and balanced position and has been working to help bring about a ceasefire and end to the conflict, she said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made 26 phone calls with parties including Iran, Israel, Russia and the Gulf states. The special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue traveled to the region in a mediation effort. Last week, China and Pakistan issued the five-point initiative, which embodies the international consensus for ceasefire and peace.

"The use of force does not bring peace. Political settlement is the right way forward. The root cause of the conflict is the U.S.-Israeli launch of military attacks against Iran in violation of international law," she said.

All parties need to demonstrate sincerity and quickly end this war that should not have happened in the first place, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)