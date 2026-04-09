Trump says Lebanon not included in 2-week ceasefire deal
WASHINGTON, April 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Lebanon is not included in the U.S.-Iran two-week ceasefire.
"That's a separate skirmish," Trump told PBS in a phone interview when asked about Israel's continued strikes on Lebanon.
He added that Hezbollah is not included in the deal and will "get taken care of too."
Oil tankers have been suspended from passing through the Strait of Hormuz following the latest Israeli attack on Lebanon, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported Wednesday.
Iran is finalizing preparations to carry out "deterrent operations" against military targets in Israel following Israel's "ceasefire violations" in Lebanon, Fars reported, citing a security and military source.
Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes across Lebanon on Wednesday, killing at least 87 people and injuring 722, officials said, with densely populated neighborhoods in the capital, Beirut, among the hardest hit.
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