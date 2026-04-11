U.S., Iran negotiation delegations to hold talks in Islamabad Saturday: Pakistani PM
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivers a speech on TV in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 10, 2026. Sharif said on Friday that the negotiation delegations from the United States and Iran would hold talks on Saturday to find a peaceful solution to the Middle East conflict. (Xinhua)
ISLAMABAD, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the negotiation delegations from the United States and Iran would hold talks on Saturday to find a peaceful solution to the Middle East conflict.
A temporary ceasefire has been announced, and the next and hard phase is for permanent peace via talks, Sharif said in an address.
The Pakistani leadership will make the best of its efforts to make the talks a success, he added.
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