Iran says armed forces remain at full readiness, warns Israel not to continue attacks on Lebanon

Xinhua) 09:44, April 11, 2026

TEHRAN, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Iran's main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Friday its armed forces remain at full readiness, as during the 40-day "asymmetric battle," given the "frequent breaches of promises" by the United States and Israel.

It made the remarks in a statement carried by Iranian media while stressing that Iran will in no way give up on its legitimate rights and will not let go of the "criminal aggressors" that attacked the country.

The "criminal" U.S. and Israeli leaders and their "defeated" military commanders have no right to threaten Iran's people and the "invincible" resistance front, the headquarters said.

It warned if the "enemies" continue their attacks on Hezbollah and the "oppressed" people of Lebanon, Iran's armed forces will give a "crushing and painful" response to them.

It also said Iran will move the management of the Strait of Hormuz into a new phase and maintain the initiative to dominate the waterway.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the Middle East, and tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz.

A two-week ceasefire was achieved between the warring parties early Wednesday. Despite the truce, Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon, which Iran said will jeopardize the ceasefire and talks to permanently ed the war. ■

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)