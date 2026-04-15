Ministry Minutes | China opposes US blockade of ships to and from Iranian ports

(People's Daily App) 17:02, April 15, 2026

China on April 14, 2026 voiced firm opposition to the US military buildup and blockade of ships to and from Iranian ports at a time when relevant parties have already reached a temporary ceasefire.

(Edited by Interns Wu Siyi and Lu Mengjie)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)