Ministry Minutes | China opposes US blockade of ships to and from Iranian ports
(People's Daily App) 17:02, April 15, 2026
China on April 14, 2026 voiced firm opposition to the US military buildup and blockade of ships to and from Iranian ports at a time when relevant parties have already reached a temporary ceasefire.
(Edited by Interns Wu Siyi and Lu Mengjie)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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