China to donate 58 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran: ambassador

Xinhua) 11:15, April 18, 2026

TEHRAN, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to provide 58 tons of emergency humanitarian assistance to Iran, a Chinese envoy said recently.

At the headquarters of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu announced the decision during a signing ceremony for the handover certificates of China's emergency humanitarian assistance to Iran on Wednesday, which was also attended by IRCS President Pirhossein Kolivand.

Cong said China and Iran are good friends and partners with a long-standing friendship between their peoples. He added that China has always been concerned about the Iranian people, noting that China's assistance reflects its commitment to international humanitarian obligations and the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

He said that since the outbreak of the conflict, China has been working to promote regional peace and end hostilities, and will continue to work with the international community to support peace and stability in the Middle East.

Kolivand expressed appreciation for China's continued support and assistance to Iran in difficult times and for firmly supporting Iran in bilateral and multilateral occasions, emphasizing that the friendship between the two countries has grown stronger over time. He also noted China's earlier humanitarian donation following an attack on a girls' school in Minab, southern Iran.

He said that the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran have caused extensive damage to over 137,000 infrastructure facilities, including airports, fuel storage facilities, bridges, and railways, all of which violate international humanitarian law.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)