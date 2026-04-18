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New round of U.S.-Iran talks to be held in Pakistan: media
(Xinhua) 11:36, April 18, 2026
WASHINGTON, April 17 (Xinhua) -- A new round of U.S.-Iran talks will be held on Monday in Pakistan, CNN reported Friday, citing anonymous Iranian sources.
U.S. and Iranian delegations are expected to arrive in Pakistan this weekend, said the report, noting that the U.S. side hasn't confirmed talks are scheduled.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)
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