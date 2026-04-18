China issues guidelines to encourage green industrial design

Xinhua) 15:31, April 18, 2026

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday released a set of guidelines to promote green design for industrial products, in a bid to help advance the country's green transition across society and the economy.

These guidelines, jointly released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and four other state organs, aim to guide research and development personnel in adopting green design principles, promote green design solutions, and help develop green products, according to the MIIT.

The guidelines outline practical measures in areas such as integrating artificial intelligence with green design, developing green design standards, cultivating green design talent and deepening international cooperation.

The MIIT said it will encourage key sectors nationwide to align with the priorities set out in the guidelines and develop green design solutions that are technologically advanced, economically viable, and balanced in terms of supply and demand.

Studies show that 80 percent of resource consumption and environmental impact across a product's life cycle is determined at the design stage.

China has so far cultivated 451 demonstration enterprises for green design in industrial products and developed nearly 200 evaluation standards for green design products.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)