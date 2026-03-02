Powering the future: How China is going green
(People's Daily App) 15:59, March 02, 2026
Nearly 40 percent of the electricity China consumes today comes from green sources. From desert solar farms in the west to offshore wind projects along the coast, China has built the world's largest renewable energy system. In 2025, the country's total electricity use surpassed 10 trillion kWh for the first time. With a decade of steady growth in renewable capacity, China is painting the global energy transition green.
