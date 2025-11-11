Chinese innovation acts as positive asset of global green transformation

Global Times) 08:33, November 11, 2025

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

Amid the global wave of green transformation, Chinese businesses have emerged as a pivotal force driving progress through technological innovation.

A telling perspective on this shift comes from Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the world's biggest operator of car-carrying ships. Its Chief Executive Lasse Kristoffersen has observed that Chinese automakers are entering a new phase of expansion and innovation, and "Chinese producers have gone from being cost leaders to being technology leaders," the Financial Times reported.

This trend has been further illustrated by the company's business adjustment. The company has historically benefited from Western carmakers shipping their products to China. But it is now trying to capture more revenue by helping newer Chinese brands to expand overseas.

This shift is not merely a microcosm of Chinese automakers' accelerating globalization but also a direct reflection of their enhanced technological innovation capabilities. More significantly, these technological advancements are transcending national borders and collectively becoming a crucial driver in the worldwide effort to combat climate change.

There was a time when "Made in China" was largely associated with cost advantages. Today, however, Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) are making their mark on the global stage thanks to substantive technological breakthroughs. From continuous improvements in battery energy density and fast upgrades in intelligent driving systems to innovations in charging efficiency and refined user experience, systematic innovation across the sector has enabled Chinese automakers to achieve a qualitative leap in product competitiveness.

This transformation is neither accidental nor confined to EVs. It reflects years of sustained investment in research and development (R&D) across green technologies. From 2016 to 2022, China's authorized green and low-carbon technology invention patents accounted for 36.8 percent of the global total, with an average annual growth rate of 9.3 percent, despite declines in other countries during the same period, according to the China National Intellectual Property Administration. These figures attest to China's innovative capacity and its position in the green technology sector.

These innovations have enhanced the environmental friendliness of Chinese products, aligning closely with global climate action while also earning widespread market recognition. From Southeast Asia to Europe, and from Latin America to the Middle East, the growing presence of Chinese EVs stands as a direct manifestation of how technological innovation translates into market competitiveness.

Amid the global green transition, innovation by Chinese companies carries significant positive implications. As one of the major sources of carbon emissions, the transportation sector's decarbonization is pivotal to achieving global climate goals. With their dual advantages of high quality and cost-effectiveness, Chinese EVs have significantly lowered the threshold for global consumers to embrace green mobility, enabling more people to participate in low-carbon initiatives and accelerating the global decarbonization of the transportation sector.

Meanwhile, China's advances in renewable energy, energy storage, and smart grids - coupled with its industrial chain integration capabilities - have provided strong support for countries seeking to build green infrastructure and optimize their energy mix. This technological spillover and supply-chain synergy mean that Chinese innovation is no longer confined to national interests but has evolved into a shared asset in the global effort to tackle the climate crisis.

It is regrettable, however, that at a time when Chinese technological advances are creating new opportunities for the global green transition, some Western countries have resorted to shortsighted trade protectionism. Measures such as import restrictions and tariff hikes, accompanied by hype surrounding so-called security risks, have increasingly politicized technological competition. Such actions not only violate the principles of fair market competition but also reflect a disregard for the urgent needs of the global climate challenges.

Climate change is a common challenge for all humanity, and no country can be immune from the impact. Blaming others for one's own shortfalls in development and seeking refuge in protectionism will only leave countries further behind in the wave of technological transformation, delaying global decarbonization efforts, and ultimately harming the collective interests of people worldwide.

The global green transition should be an opportunity for countries to collaborate on tackling climate change, not a zero sum contest. Chinese companies are contributing valuable technological innovation and certainty to the shared sustainability goals.

Rather than trying to hold others back, some in the West would do better to combine competition with cooperation, define strategic positioning and development niches through collaboration, and drive breakthroughs by increasing R&D investment. This is the true path to enhancing competitiveness in the era of green transformation.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)