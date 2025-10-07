Chinese e-bike firms expand global investments, driving green mobility, job growth

NANJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- A self-driving electric moped at Yadea's product display center in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, showcased both the technological possibilities of autonomous two-wheelers and the company's expertise in designing and producing green mobility solutions.

Inside the showroom of this leading Chinese electric two-wheeler brand, a diverse range of electric motorbikes and e-bikes was on display. Among them, a portable, automatically foldable electric bike -- almost the size of a handbag -- caught the eye of journalists visiting the company's Wuxi headquarters.

As a global leader in annual sales of electric two-wheelers, Yadea offers a lineup of high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles and kick scooters. True to its slogan, "A wonderful journey for global users," the company strives to bring sustainable, green travel solutions to riders around the world.

According to Shen Yu, executive director of Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., the company's sales of various types of e-mobility products reached 8.79 million units in the first half of 2025, with sales revenues reaching 19.1 billion yuan (about 2.7 billion U.S. dollars), up 33 percent year on year.

"Currently, expanding into overseas markets is a key corporate strategy, and I believe it's also the consensus of the whole electric motorbike industry here in Wuxi," Shen said, adding that the company has already invested in production bases in Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and Mexico. While some of these facilities have begun operations, others are still under construction.

Yadea epitomizes the thriving electric motorbike industry cluster in Wuxi, which is also home to other well-known Chinese two-wheeler brands such as TAILG and AIMA.

In recent years, Wuxi's electric two-wheeler industry has intensified efforts to explore overseas markets, offering Chinese green technology solutions to benefit consumers and support the global transition to sustainability. Much of this push is reflected in the companies' overseas investment projects.

According to data from the local government, more than 160 enterprises in the electric motorbike industrial chain, including both motorbike and component producers, are based in Wuxi's Xishan district. Over the years, electric motorbike producers headquartered in the district, including Yadea, have established more than 20 production bases overseas.

Speaking at a press event in the company's office complex, Wang Jiazhong, Yadea's senior vice president, said the company's current priorities include conducting product adaptation R&D for overseas markets and establishing physical stores where international customers can experience Chinese technologies and products firsthand.

Wang noted that the company will soon open a new production base in Vietnam, moving from its previously rented facility to a purpose-built site designed to produce two million electric motorcycles annually.

"Once full-scale production begins, the Vietnam facility is expected to create over 2,000 local jobs. Considering the entire supply chain, along with sales and service roles, we estimate that the sector's development could generate up to 50,000 jobs," Wang said.

According to him, the company's production base in Indonesia is also planning to expand its capacity, with the project set to begin in the second half of 2026. "If all goes according to plan, we expect the Indonesian facility to generate local jobs on a scale similar to that of the Vietnam base."

He also noted that the company hopes to continue establishing production bases and transfer warehouses in additional overseas markets, such as Africa, Europe and Central Asia, where the potential for electric motorbike development is strong.

According to the Xishan district government, global interest is growing in the technological innovations and intelligent, green travel solutions emerging from China. In March this year, the district hosted an electric motorbike product debut event attended by procurement teams from 21 countries.

Going forward, the local government said it will continue supporting local electric motorbike companies in expanding international exchanges and strengthening their brand presence.

