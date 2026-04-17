Trending in China | Tiaohua embroidery: handwoven timeless beauty

(People's Daily App) 16:14, April 17, 2026

Tiaohua embroidery, a national‑level intangible cultural heritage, is celebrated for its deceptively simple yet remarkably intricate technique. With exquisite precision, each stitch crosses exactly three threads of the fabric, with the reverse side as clean and flawless as the front -- a hallmark of dexterous mastery!

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)