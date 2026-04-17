Islam-Confucianism dialogue highlights exchanges, mutual learning between civilizations

Xinhua) 13:20, April 17, 2026

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 300 participants from around the world joined the Islam-Confucianism Civilizational Dialogue 2026 held in Beijing on Thursday.

Under the theme "The Idea of Global Civilization: Islamic and Confucian Perspectives," the participants explored ways to enhance exchanges and mutual learning between these two civilizations.

In a video address, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said humanity's future cannot rest on economic growth or technological advance alone, but must be grounded in ethical wisdom, cultural confidence and genuine respect among civilizations.

He expressed the hope that dialogue and cooperation between Confucianism and Islam would yield inspiring outcomes and contribute to building a world in which difference is met with understanding.

Chen Lai, vice president of the International Confucian Association (ICA) and dean of the Academy of Chinese Learning at Tsinghua University, said that Confucianism advocates "harmony without uniformity," and exchanges and integration between Chinese and Islamic civilizations represent a cultural practice of this philosophy.

Zhang Zhiqiang, council member of the ICA, said that the long history of exchanges and integration between Chinese and Islamic civilizations conveys a broad-minded view of civilization and the world.

Zhang, also director of the Institute of Philosophy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, noted that the modern world urgently needs to draw wisdom from this practice to bridge differences.

The ICA and the International Islamic University Malaysia jointly hosted the event, which also featured three parallel sub-forums and a roundtable involving Chinese and Malaysian university presidents.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)