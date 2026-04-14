Xi puts forward four-point proposal on promoting Middle East peace, stability

Xinhua) 13:51, April 14, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday put forward a four-point proposal on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, when meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in Beijing.

Xi called for adherence to the principle of peaceful coexistence. It is imperative to promote the building of a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security architecture for the Middle East and the Gulf region, he noted.

He urged adherence to the principle of national sovereignty. He said the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region should be fully respected, and the safety of personnel, facilities and institutions of all countries should be effectively safeguarded.

On adherence to the principle of international rule of law, Xi said the authority of international rule of law should be upheld to prevent the world from falling back into the law of the jungle.

He said development and security should be coordinated. All parties should work together to create a favorable environment for the development of countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)