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Xi meets with Spanish PM in Beijing
(Xinhua) 11:25, April 14, 2026
BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is on an official visit to China, in Beijing.
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)
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