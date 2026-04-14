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Xi meets Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

(Xinhua) 10:50, April 14, 2026

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in Beijing on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)

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