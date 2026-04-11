Xi sends congratulations to event commemorating 55th anniversary of China-U.S. Ping-Pong Diplomacy

Xinhua) 09:12, April 11, 2026

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a congratulatory letter to an event commemorating the 55th anniversary of China-U.S. Ping-Pong Diplomacy.

Fifty-five years ago, the older generation of leaders of China and the United States, with their extraordinary political wisdom and strategic vision, reopened the door to friendly exchanges between the two peoples, creating the much told stories of "the little ball being able to move the big ball," Xi said.

He noted that it is of great significance to advancing the China-U.S. friendly ties that the youth from both sides renew the affinity brought by Ping-Pong Diplomacy and engage in a series of sports exchange activities.

Xi emphasized that the foundation of China-U.S. relations is laid by the people, and the future of bilateral relations will be shaped by the youth. He expressed the hope that people from all walks of life in both countries, especially the younger generation, will draw wisdom and strength from history.

Xi called on the two peoples to better understand each other through exchanges and cooperation, jointly move forward through mutual learning, tighten their bonds of amity, and make new contributions to promoting the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

In April 1971, a U.S. Table Tennis team delegation took a historic trip to China, becoming the first delegation of Americans to visit China in decades. The trip was the beginning of what became known as Ping-Pong Diplomacy, and helped lay the groundwork for the establishment of official diplomatic relations between China and the United States.

The Commemoration of the 55th Anniversary of China-U.S. Ping-Pong Diplomacy and the launching ceremony of the China-U.S. Youth Sports Exchange Events were held in Beijing on Friday. The events were co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the General Administration of Sport of China, and the China Media Group.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)