China's online literature market maintains robust growth in 2025: report
BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- By the end of last year, the scale of China's online literature reading market had reached 50.21 billion yuan (about 7.31 billion U.S. dollars), up 16.6 percent year on year, a research report released on Monday showed.
The report, issued by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, found that by the end of 2025, market revenue from online literature adaptations had hit 367.61 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23.13 percent.
The research report on the development of online literature in 2025 revealed that the sector kept up robust growth momentum last year, thanks to policy support as well as the integration of literature and technology.
The report noted that China's online literature ecosystem, covering content creation, global distribution and value expansion, is becoming increasingly complete, making the sector a key driver of Chinese cultural outreach in the digital era.
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